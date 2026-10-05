Dragon Ball Super: Beerus Confirms U.S. Release Date & New Streaming Platform

Dragon Ball Super is coming our way with a new remake anime series offering an enhanced version of the original TV series, and it has expanded its streaming offerings with a new United States release date update. Dragon Ball Super: Beerus is an new take on the now classic TV anime series that’s going all the way back to the Battle of Gods arc, and it’s going to be one of the big releases fans can’t wait to check out this October. Now it’s gotten a whole new streaming platform ahead of its release.

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Crunchyroll has officially announced that they will be streaming Dragon Ball Super: Beerus alongside its release in Japan on October 11th. This is following the reveal that Netflix would also be offering the series some time after on October 17th. This makes its release with Crunchyroll the first one that fans should look into if they want to check out the remake as soon as the new episodes hit. It’s time to mark your calendars for the big debut.

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be making its debut on October 11th in Japan, and will be streaming its new episodes with Crunchyroll for fans in the United States, Canada, Latin America including Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, India, Southeast Asia and Europe. It will then be followed by a streaming release with Netflix a week later on October 17th. Both streaming services will be offering the remake with Japanese language audio and English subtitles, but any potential English dub release plans have yet to be announced as of this time.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be an “enhanced” edition of the original TV anime series teased by Toei to feature “extensive new cuts, revisions to existing scenes, a complete re-rendering of all footage, newly recorded dubbing with added score and sound effects, and a full reconstruction of the story.” The extent of the changes have yet to be revealed as of this time, but will be far more clear once the anime starts to kick off its remake run in full later this month.

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super: Beerus

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Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be directed by Tadayoshi Yamamuro for Toei Animation with Matsuto Seya providing the composition and direction arrangement, Eichi Nishimura serving as editor, Yosuke Motoki serving as compositing director, and Norihito Sumitomo composing the music. The new remake series is also getting an update set of opening and ending themes for the occasion too. The new opening theme is titled “ONOGAMI” as performed by MEGATERA・ZERO, and a new ending theme titled “Kan Peki No Peki” as performed by VK Blanka.

Dragon Ball Super: Beerus will be adapting the Battle of Gods, Resurrection F, and Universe 6 arcs from the original TV anime series, but it’s yet to be revealed whether or not fans will see the other arcs get their own remakes as of this time. It’s also yet to be confirmed how many episodes this new series will have on offer either, so there’s lots to look forward to either way. Are you excited to check out Dragon Ball Super‘s remake this Fall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!