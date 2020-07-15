Dragon Ball Super Releases Draft Teaser for Chapter 62

The next chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga is promising to give us the battle between the newly empowered Vegeta, fresh off his training on the Planet Yardrat, and the new version of Moro who has gotten a serious power boost after almost being killed, with some images from the next installment making their way online with some rough drafts. Giving us an idea of what the round two match between Vegeta and Moro would look like, the images are definitely pointing toward the Z Fighters being put into a difficult new battle.

The Official Dragon Ball Website of Japan shared the preliminary sketches for the upcoming chapter of Dragon Ball Super, letting us see what Chapter 62 of the manga will look like when it is released later this month, continuing the current war against Moro!

