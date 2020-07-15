Dragon Ball Z Fans Weigh In on Whether Goku or Freeza Is the Worst Villain
Fans of Akira Toriyama's franchise have noticed some changes when it comes to Goku during the latest series of Dragon Ball Super, seemingly inadvertently putting the universe at risk time and time again in his bid to fight stronger opponents, and audiences are debating whether or not Son has become a bigger threat than the alien despot who destroyed the Saiyan race in Freeza. Freeza has changed as well in Super, finding himself battling alongside the other fighters of Universe 7, and while the pint sized tyrant is still evil as can be, he definitely has come a long way since Z!
Twitter User TheHakiGodJulio got the ball rolling on this debate, pushing forward the idea that the "actual villain" of the series might in fact be Goku, who has time and time again placed the universe in danger thanks to his desire to fight stronger villains during his life:
The show villain | The actual villain pic.twitter.com/w5ocRExYi3— Juliocchi🪐 (@TheHakiGodJulio) July 11, 2020
Bad Decisions Indeed
Goku makes some bad decisions but he not the villian— A L E X 💮 (@AlexLoveHall) July 12, 2020
Can't Get Over That Senzu
he really gave cell a senzu bean.— ACE (@ace18242491) July 12, 2020
Goku The Savior
Naah This isnt correct. Zeno would have destroyed the universe without a twinkle without Goku. Goku gave them litetally the opportunity to fight for their survival.— Shinigami_Silver💀🍓 (@EliasSilver24) July 11, 2020
Even Goku Knew!
Goku Has Changed
Man.........what happened to some of that maturity he showed in the Buu Saga? 😢— AnimeFreak1 (@freak1_anime) July 11, 2020
Vegeta Though
Didn’t matter that Vegeta let Cell hit his perfect form. That final flash he did wouldve whipped him had it fully hit. Hence why he asked don’t move. They are both still brutally stronger than cell at the Ascended form but that was the only advantage since the ascended form sucks pic.twitter.com/MoK7z7ikuV— Matt 🐯 (@MattAceDelaney) July 12, 2020
The TRUE Villain
Seriously, You have not yet understood that Goku never seriously thought that the multiverse would be endangered by his request? pic.twitter.com/DVPboZNmTZ— animeAIHO Z (@animeaiho) July 12, 2020
