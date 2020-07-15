Dragon Ball Z Fans Weigh In on Whether Goku or Freeza Is the Worst Villain

Fans of Akira Toriyama's franchise have noticed some changes when it comes to Goku during the latest series of Dragon Ball Super, seemingly inadvertently putting the universe at risk time and time again in his bid to fight stronger opponents, and audiences are debating whether or not Son has become a bigger threat than the alien despot who destroyed the Saiyan race in Freeza. Freeza has changed as well in Super, finding himself battling alongside the other fighters of Universe 7, and while the pint sized tyrant is still evil as can be, he definitely has come a long way since Z!

Twitter User TheHakiGodJulio got the ball rolling on this debate, pushing forward the idea that the "actual villain" of the series might in fact be Goku, who has time and time again placed the universe in danger thanks to his desire to fight stronger villains during his life:

The show villain | The actual villain pic.twitter.com/w5ocRExYi3 — Juliocchi🪐 (@TheHakiGodJulio) July 11, 2020

