Dragon Ball Shows How Super Saiyan Blue Stacks Up Against Beerus

Dragon Ball Z: Battle of Gods introduced the idea of gods and angels overseeing the already established pantheon of deities in the franchise, and had fans’ imaginations running wild. This was exactly how Goku felt as he challenged Beerus the God of Destruction to a fight. After soundly being defeated and reaching levels beyond Super Saiyan God throughout Dragon Ball Super, fans had been wanting to see how Goku pares up to Beerus now after all of his power ups. The first episode of Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime’s second season got off to a good start by promising just that.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes‘ promotional anime series has finally debuted the second episode of its second season adapting the Big Bang Mission arc, and it kicks off with the much anticipated rematch between Goku and Beerus that tests how well Super Saiyan Blue matches Beerus’ power. Putting those arguments to bed fairly quickly, the episode proves that Blue will not be nearly enough.

Fans had suspected this to be the case once the Ultra Instinct form was introduced to the franchise, but Big Bang Mission Episode 2 proves that Goku will at least need to be Ultra Instinct Sign to stand any chance against Beerus. As Goku tries to land a hit on Beerus (attacking him after he arrived on Earth with plans to Hakai the godly bird Toki Toki), Beerus avoids every punch with ease and speeds around Super Saiyan Blue form.

Vegeta tries to jump into the fight as well, but Beerus brushes him off with a quick ki attack as even their tag team proves meaningless in the face of Beerus’ power. So while Dragon Ball Heroes‘ canonicity is currently in flux when it comes to power levels, there’s now a concrete example that Blue definitely is nowhere near what Goku needs in order to even present a notable challenge against Beerus — especially if Beerus is fighting seriously.

This also teases an eventual real rematch between the two someday, and Goku will hopefully have at Ultra Instinct in tow for when that day finally arrives. We haven’t seen Beerus’ full range of abilities either, but it’s going to take quite a bit to force him to fight at full capacity. What do you think?

