Dragon Ball Fans Aren’t Pleased With How Easy It Is To Go Super Saiyan Now

When it comes to Dragon Ball, going Super Saiyan is a big deal. Even the most casual anime fans are aware of the term and understand the gravity behind it. The Super Saiyan state is one of Dragon Ball's defining battle techniques, and many of its heroes went through hell to acquired the form. Traditionally, the Super Saiyan state can only be reached when someone of Saiyan blood becomes so enraged that a new power bursts forth from them. But, as fans just learned in Dragon Ball Super, guys like Goku and Future Trunks came about the form the hard way.

Recently, Dragon Ball Super changed the game of Super Saiyan transformations when it saw Caulifla and Kale power up. The two female Saiyans hail from Universe 6, and they were recruited by Cabba to fight for their world at the Tournament of Power. With the threat of annihilation upon them, the two Saiyans undergo training with Cabba which will make them go Super Saiyan, and fans aren't happy at how easily the girls take to the form.

Cabba tries his best to make Caulifla angry when she is the first one to start training, but nothing works. The hot-headed girl actually scares Cabba, so the girl simply asks what it feels like to go Super Saiyan. Cabba tells the girl he just has to focus his energy in a specific part of his back since he's already unlocked the transformation through rage. Caulifla gives it a go, and as predicted, the girl is able to go Super Saiyan after a misfire or two.

Following the Super Saiyan revelation, fans took to social media to express their confusion over the shortcut. After all, plenty of Dragon Ball heroes went through grief and suffering to reach the form. Goku went Super Saiyan for the first time when he thought Krillin had died for good by Freeza's hand. Vegeta's own sense of self-hatred push him into the state. Future Trunks and Gohan had to experience death to enter the Super Saiyan form and even Gohan had to think his loved ones were in danger to level up.

Still, not ever Saiyan character has had to undergo trials to take on the power. Trunks managed to go Super Saiyan with relative ease after Vegeta promised to take the boy out for a fun excursion should he transforms. Goten blew into the form while playing a game with Gohan. The half-Saiyans may have had a higher base power thanks to their heritage, but the fact remains that their Super Saiyan debuts were rather easy.

If you side with fans who are conflicted over the recent Dragon Ball change then know you are not alone. You can check out some of the most outraged takes on the Super Saiyan alteration in the slides below: