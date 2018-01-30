New ‘Dragon Ball’ Commercial Proves Super Saiyan Hair Is Super Impractical

Growing up, countless kids were desperate to look like Super Saiyan Goku. Not only was the hero ripped, but his glowing blond hair was shiny enough to make anyone jealous. However, the hair style doesn’t seem work so well in real-life.

No, a new commercial just proved the Super Saiyan haircut is super impractical.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over in Japan, Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle pushed out a new commercial, and it is pretty hilarious. The mobile game enlisted the assistance of pop group Kinki Kids for promotions, but the singers seems out of their depth in the reel. After all, they do not seem to be enjoying their time in Super Saiyan 3.

The members of Kinki Kids are shown donning ultra-realistic wigs inspired by Super Saiyan 3. The pair are seen in long blond wigs which have been styled with gravity-defying spikes. Both of the idols look stiff as they lug the wigs around, and it seems they need to do neck strengthening if they want to rock the hairdo.

Of course, it is hard for guys like Goku to pull off the Super Saiyan 3 form. The transformation is a powerful one, but fans make no bones about their power-up biases. Super Saiyan’s original looks are often preferred to Super Saiyan 3, but the latter is hard to forget. The form’s lengthy locks and meaty brows make Goku and Gotenks look pretty terrifying. But the Kinki Kids? Eh, not so much.

Currently, Dragon Ball Super‘s “Universal Survival” arc is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. DragonBall Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturday evenings at 7:15 p.m. CST. Adult Swim airs the English dub during its Toonami block Saturday evenings at 9:30 p.m, and is now available to stream on FunimationNOW and Amazon Video.

There is also currently a new Dragon Ball film in the works for 2018. The film will focus on the Saiyans, the “origins of Goku‘s power,” and potentially the story of the very first Super Saiyan God. Not only does it aim to be the best film in the series, original creator Akira Toriyama will be contributing to the film’s script and new character designs.

Would you really rock this anime hair? Hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to let me know and talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!