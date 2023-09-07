Dragon Ball Teases "Mystery" Reveal at New York Comic Con

It looks like Dragon Ball is preparing for something big. If you did not know, the hit series is keeping busy with its manga while the Dragon Ball anime lies low in the background. As always, rumors are running rampant about the future of the IP, and they just got a bump today. After all, New York Comic Con just shared its schedule for October, and Dragon Ball has a special panel planned.

The information was shared today as NYCC confirmed it will host a Dragon Ball Special Panel on Thursday, October 12th. The panel will start at 12:45 pm EST and run for an hour. Located at the Empire Stage, this special panel will take over the main stage at NYCC, and its description has fans geeking out.

"Delivering the latest information on the world-famous manga and anime franchise, Dragon Ball," the blurb reads. "We will talk about the new developments in the Dragon Ball series along with a mysterious new teaser. Also, the appearance of special guests!"

As you can see, the blurb for Dragon Ball's big panel is vague, but it has big potential. After all, the discussion of a mysterious teaser is hardly something to balk at. Dragon Ball fans are always eager to learn about the franchise's projects, and while this reel could be for anything, fans hope it has to do with the anime.

After all, Dragon Ball has been out of the TV anime game for years now. The series wrapped in March 2018 ahead of the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly. Since its end, the Dragon Ball anime has put out two hit films, and the Dragon Ball Super manga has carried on with its original arcs. Fans have waited ages for word on the franchise's next anime, so any tease about that next step would be major. But for now, we will have to wait and see what NYCC has in store for anime fans.

If you are not caught up with Dragon Ball's latest anime, it is very simple to watch these days. You can find Dragon Ball Super streaming on Hulu, Funimation, and Crunchyroll. As for its manga, the Dragon Ball Super series is cataloged in the Shonen Jump app, and it is currently tackling the anime's Super Hero arc.

What do you make about this Dragon Ball teaser? Is there anything you'd like to see the anime tackle soon....? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!