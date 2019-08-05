Sean Schemmel Discusses the Possibility of Dragon Ball Spinoff Series (Exclusive)

It would be an understatement to say that the Dragon Ball franchise is in a state of evolution right (no pun). The franchise has seen its global reach skyrocket in the last few years, off the popularity of Dragon Ball Super anime and manga, as well as the breakout success of the Dragon Ball Super: Broly movie and numerous other games and promotional items.

With Dragon Ball expanding in such lateral fashion these days, there’s been one recurring topic of discussion: could we be getting Dragon Ball spinoff series down the line? While at Comic-Con 2019, we here at ComicBook.com had the chance to pose that very question to the voice of Goku himself, Dragon Ball Z / Dragon Ball Super star, Sean Schemmel!

According to Schemmel, the question isn’t whether or not there should be Dragon Ball spinoffs, but rather why hasn’t it been done yet:

“I can answer that tangentially, because we have those discussions as well. I think that part of the focus and goal of the people who make Dragon Ball, they want it to be a worldwide dominating brand. And I think in order to be a worldwide dominating brand with a world creation, you need to have a very large universe, a very rich universe, with a lot of characters and a lot of story. And ‘Dragon Ball’ has all those elements.”

Schemmel continued by expressing his surprise that the powers that be behind Dragon Ball haven’t fully seized upon this potential, yet:

“I’m surprised there’s not ‘Dragon Ball’ theme parks everywhere. And there more to come – I wouldn’t be surprised if there’s something like [a theme park] in the future (I’m only speculating). I’m thinking of things not just show-wise, like they have a ‘Harry Potter World’ why can’t we have ‘Dragon Ball World?’ There’s enough there for us to do that. Why aren’t we doing Geo-caching Dragon Ball hunts or something? That would be fun!”

As for the main question at hand: Could Dragon Ball have its characters broken up into different series, or is the series to reliant on its ensemble structure?

“…As far as new spinoffs and stuff,” Schemmel continued, “Chris [Sabat] was talking about he wanted that manga about Yamcha where he gets resurrected an he knows what’s going to happen in ‘Dragon Ball’ but it’s all told from Yamcha’s perspective – I’d love to see that in an anime… Jaco’s [the Galactic Patrolman] got his own arc, and Bulma could definitely have her own show – her own talk show with a glass of wine (laughs).”

Schemmel’s ideas for spinoffs only get more wild from there (see video above), as he (jokingly) pitches a buddy-cop show called “Goku and The ‘Geta.” Of course, the actor later admitted surprise that the current “Galactic Patrol Prisoner” arc in the Dragon Ball Super manga has made the possibility of a Jaco spinoff or even Goku/Vegeta buddy space cop series actual possibilities.

It’s pretty clear from the interview what Schemmel thinks in terms of expanding the Dragon Ball franchise into spinoff – and we agree. In fact here’s a list of Dragon Ball Super Spinoff ideas that we think fans would love, and here’s how some of the other Dragon Ball Super actors are pushing for their own spinoff show.

Dragon Ball Super currently airs its English dub on Adult Swim during the Toonamiprogramming block on Saturday evenings. It is also available to stream on Funimation and Amazon Video. The Japanese-language release of the series is complete, and available to stream on FunimationNOW and Crunchyroll. The manga has chapters that can currently be read for free thanks to Viz Media, and Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now available on Blu-ray and DVD.