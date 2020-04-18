Dragon Ball Super Spoilers Tease Goku’s New Ultra Instinct Fighting Stance

Dragon Ball Super‘s Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc has been a compelling one over the course of the last few chapters as fans have seen Goku and Vegeta forced to go back to the drawing board in order to come up with some way to fight against Planet Eater Moro’s increasingly stronger magic abilities. After his defeat earlier in the arc, Goku decided to train in order to get a better handled on the Ultra Instinct state. We saw the first results of this training as Goku achieved mastery over the Ultra Instinct Sign version of the state. But what will the next chapter show?

Chapter 59 of the series will be officially released in just a couple of days, and a few draft images from the upcoming chapter have been shared online. This draft gives us a look into the upcoming rematch with Moro, and shows just how much Goku has learned under his training with Merus. It seems that he’s picked up a new fighting stance.

As noted by @DbsHype on Twitter, Goku has a new fighting stance that kind of looks like the stance he took in the fight against Broly in Dragon Ball Super: Broly. There’s a bit of a debate among fans as to whether or not this stance is truly “new,” but completely new or not, it’s clear that Goku has picked up a few things during his last few months of training.

Goku’s new stance kinda reminds of this particular frame from Broly Movie. pic.twitter.com/vh0W1u738g — Dragon Ball Hype. (@DbsHype) April 13, 2020

Unfortunately other spoilers from the upcoming chapter tease that Goku’s new Ultra Instinct Sign mastery and fighting stance just might not be enough to contend with Moro. When Goku debuted the state in front of Moro at the end of the previous chapter, it seemed like he had already seen it in action before. And if that truly turns out to be the case, there’s a chance that Moro already knows how to deal with it.

Do you think Goku is taking a new stance for his Ultra Instinct Sign form in this image? Do you think it looks more like older stances instead? Are you excited to see what kind of fight Ultra Instinct Sign Goku will have against Moro in the next Dragon Ball Super chapter?