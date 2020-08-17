Dragon Ball Super Teases Merus' True Reason for Interrupting Moro

✖

Dragon Ball Super's latest arc, "Galactic Patrol Prisoner" has seen evil sorcerer Moro fuse into a new form that allows him to copy the abilities of other fighters - which he used to steal Vegeta's massive new power of Spirit Control, and use that upgrade to nearly fatally wound both Goku and Piccolo, and leave the rest of the Z-Fighters beat to a pulp. The only thing now standing between Earth and eradication is the Galactic Patrolman/angel Merus intervening in the fight against Moro - and thanks to a teaser for Dragon Ball Super chapter 63, we now know why the heroic space cop is back!

Merus came there to complete the training he gave to Goku. Then, Jaco realises that Goku & his friends are nowhere to be found. Merus VS Moro starts. He uses a (power) pole against Moro to fight. [The pages are TOO BLURRED]

DBS Chronicles posted the following from translating the draft pages for Dragon Ball Super chapter 63, "Merus' Resolution":

"Jaco asks Merus where he was until now. Merus had to take care of other things. Jaco explains the situation to Merus about what's happened to Moro and that they can't overwhelm him now. Merus knows about this.

Merus came there to complete the training he gave to Goku. Then, Jaco realises that Goku & his friends are nowhere to be found. Merus VS Moro starts. He uses a (power) pole against Moro to fight... when Jaco realises the gang ain't there, Merus tells him that they're safe and he has evacuated them."

These preview pages reveal quite a lot, in fact. First of all, Dragon Ball Super is once again pulling a fast one on fans - teasing us with major character losses, only to pull them away and deliver some magic curative for all their injuries. To be fair, the manga foreshadowed that happening, as Krillin was en route with some Senzu Beans, while Dende managed to slip inside Moro's energy barrier, ready to heal the Z-Fighters. So not really a surprise that Merus saves the day first.

However, the fact that Merus was on scene to apparently teach Goku how to complete his Ultra Instinct training is a big development. Moro defeated Goku's imperfect version, Ultra Instinct Omen, with ease, and it seemed like for once Akira Toriyama might let Vegeta or another hero win the day. Now? It looks like things will go back into standard Dragon Ball territory, as Goku will get re-trained, and show up on earth to finish the fight using full Ultra Instinct powers - that is unless Moro can steal Ultra Instinct too.

Dragon Ball anime is still on hiatus. You can read new manga chapters free online HERE.

