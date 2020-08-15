Dragon Ball Super Draft Teases Merus' Attack on Moro

✖

Dragon Ball Super's next big chapter is almost here, and a sneak-peek rough draft of Chapter 63 has made its way online to tease the coming fight between Merus and Moro. At the end of the last chapter of the series, Merus arrives on Earth just as Goku, Vegeta and the rest of the Z Fighters had been totally defeated by Moro's overwhelming power. With this cliffhanger, fans had wondered what Merus was truly planning as he arrived on Earth knowing full well he was ordered to not get involved in a previous chapter.

But in these draft pages from Chapter 63 of the series, it seems Merus will be taking on Moro straight away soon after arriving on Earth. By the looks of the pages shared by @DBSChronicles on Twitter, Merus will be unleashing all sorts of new tech and techniques against Moro as he has the same kind of immediate success that he had against the villain the first time around. Even with all of Moro's upgrades, it looks like Merus will provide the key to taking this fight to the next level. Check out the pages for yourself below, but beware of spoilers if you wanted to wait to see how this fight is handled in the official release:

Merus' fight against Moro raises a few questions about what we have seen from the Angel-in-training during the arc so far. Merus understands that it will be against the Angel Laws to interfere with mortal affairs, and was explicitly instructed by Whis to stay out of it. But with his arrival on Earth, what will that mean about his fate? Will this make Whis his enemy? Will this mark Merus for erasure, or is there something we don't know? This could be an attack permitted by Whis somehow, but thankfully we will know the real answer soon enough when Chapter 63 releases in just a few days through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library.

Are you excited to see how Dragon Ball Super gets back into action with Chapter 63? How do you think the fight between Merus and Moro will go from here? Do you think Merus broke an angel law with this fight?

