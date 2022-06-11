Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Opening Breaks 'Broly' Box Office Record

✖

Dragon Ball Super is back at it again! After a long wait, the anime has returned to the screen following its 2018 outing with Broly. Of course, all eyes are on the anime's new film as fans overseas await their chance to check it out. And in Japan, the movie just managed to outperform Dragon Ball Super: Broly with some help from a new record.

The update comes after the box office totals for the past weekend were tallied up in Japan. Not only did the film come in first at the domestic box office there, but Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sold more tickets on its opening day than the anime's last movie did.

According to reports, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sold 210,000 tickets upon its debut Saturday. When the anime stepped out with its first movie in 2018, there were 111,000 tickets sold that Friday. So as you can see, the demand for this latest film is as high as ever.

As for the overall box office, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero came in the top spot in Japan with $4.98 million USD following its Saturday release. 500,000 tickets were sold over the weekend at 407 screens which managed to beat out Top Gun Maverick. However, the anime's newest film did not usurp Broly's opening at $7+ million. The 2018 film opened to more money, but it did have more screens and an extra day to fill its opening numbers.

Now, it will not be long before fans are able to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero for themselves outside of Japan. Crunchyroll will screen the film later this summer around the world with stateside fans slated for an August premiere.

What do you make of Dragon Ball's latest box office push? Are you excited to see the anime's comeback in theaters?