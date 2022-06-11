Dragon Ball Creator Explains How He Designed Gohan's New Form

Warning! Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero to follow! Dragon Ball Super is currently making its way through theaters across Japan with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the creator behind it all explained how he designed Gohan's new form that fans see in action in the movie! It won't be hitting theaters in the rest of the world until later this Summer, but Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is rounding out the first month of its release in Japan. The film had been holding back with its promotional materials until now, but the flood gates have opened.

Many of the major elements from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero have been revealed through official promotional materials, and it's been revealed that Gohan actually unlocks a brand new form during the climax of the film. It's teased to be stronger than any other form he's had until now, and series creator Akira Toriyama opened up about how he designed Gohan's new form. Originally having trouble figuring out an approach to it, until he decided what to do with the hair. Final chance, Major spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

In a comment to Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's official Twitter (as detailed by @Herms98 on Twitter), series creator Akira Toriyama explained that Gohan's new form is officially named, "Son Gohan Beast." As Toriyama explained, "Gohan's had a few transformations in the past, but this time he needed to awaken to a new one. Gohan has achieved his own unique evolution, based off the sort of awakenings he had as a boy." Noting that he named the form "Beast" because it should be like Gohan awakened a beast within himself.

With that in mind, Toriyama tried a unique design at first, "For the design, I tried drawing him with a scary face and pale skin, but somehow this didn't feel like Gohan." Then he decided to go another route from there, "So instead I just gave him the usual big upturned hair, which went over surprisingly well." Revealing that the staff thought it looked cool, Toriyama then had more confidence in Gohan Beast's design and decided to fully go forward with it.

How do you feel about Gohan's new form so far? Are you excited to see it in action when Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero releases in North America on August 19th? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!