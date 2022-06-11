Dragon Ball Super Reveals Official Name for Gohan's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to have Gohan in the driver's seat, teaming up with Piccolo once again to fight against the forces of a new iteration of the Red Ribbon Army. With Akira Toriyama confirming that the son of Goku will be receiving a new transformation in fighting against Gamma 1, Gamma 2, and a major mystery villain that has ties to both the Red Ribbon and the Z-Fighters, the creator of the Shonen franchise has let it slip what the new form will be called moving forward in the future of Dragon Ball Super.

In a recent interview to promote the upcoming movie, Toriyama confirmed that Gohan's new transformation, which makes the Z-Fighter's hair turn grey and his eyes turn blood red, will be labeled as "Son Gohan Beast", with the mangaka explaining the reasoning behind the name:

"Gohan's had quite a few transformations in the past, but this time he needed to awaken to a new one. Gohan has achieved his own unique evolution, based on the sort of awakenings he had as a boy. I've even named this transformation "Son Gohan Beast", in the sense that the wild beast within him has awakened. For the design, I tried drawing him with a scary face and pale skin, but somehow this didn't feel like Gohan. So instead, I just gave him the usual big upturned hair, which went over surprisingly well: everyone said "it looks so cool!" which actually made me feel humbly grateful.

Frankly, I'm not sure what sort of design I should use if I ever transform him even further."

The Granolah Arc taking place in the pages of Dragon Ball Super's manga has Gohan and Piccolo on the sidelines, with Goku and Vegeta front and center to fight against the criminal organization known as the Heeters. With the Shonen manga having yet to confirm what challenges the Z-Fighters will take on next, we would imagine that following Super Hero there will be plenty of fans waiting to see Orange Piccolo and Son Gohan Beast make an appearance in the future.

Via Herms98