New Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Poster Puts Spotlight on the Manga

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is taking over the Dragon Ball Super manga. The latest movie of the shonen franchise didn't just bring back the Red Ribbon Army, but it also introduced a handful of new androids and saw Gohan and Piccolo gaining new transformations to fight against the threats. Now, a new poster is hyping up the latest arc that includes new scenes to the film's original story, focusing on the two main Z-Fighters who were able to swipe the spotlight from Goku and Vegeta.

The Dragon Ball anime film gave fans three new transformations split between Piccolo and Gohan, with the Namekian using the Dragon Balls themselves to gain two much-needed forms and Gohan unleashing his Beast form while fighting against Cell Max. With it being revealed earlier this year that the shonen franchise would release a new video game entry in the Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi series, many anime fans are crossing their fingers that these ultimate transformations will find their way into the fighting game. With the first chapter of the manga movie adaptation, it will be interesting to see if Gohan and Piccolo are given new moments when it comes to Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast respectively.

Dragon Ball Super: Ultimate Tag-Team

Gohan and Piccolo have quite some battles during Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, fighting against Cell Max, Gamma 1, and Gamma 2. With the latest chapter ending with the former Demon King facing down one of Dr. Hedo's creations, it will be interesting to see how many installments the manga will need to cover the full events of the film. Once the Super Hero adaptation comes to an end, it should be even more interesting to see where Dragon Ball Super goes in the future.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super's manga, the printed story filled in the blanks when it came to quiet moments between Piccolo and Pan, along with an encounter featuring Krillin taking on the robotic wasp created by Dr. Hedo. The manga has also given Goku and Vegeta's training more importance, as Frieza's role in the Granolah Arc set the villain up as the ultimate warrior in the universe thanks to his newfound transformation, Black Frieza. Needless to say, rough waters are ahead of the Z-Fighters in more ways than one.

What moments from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero are you hoping to see expanded upon in the manga? Are you hyped for Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast's debut in the Shonen Jump series? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.