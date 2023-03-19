Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Arc Begins With Manga's New Chapter: Read

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero might have torn its way through theaters around the world last year, but now the Dragon Ball Super manga has kicked off its official adaptation of the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero feature film with the newest chapter of the Dragon Ball manga! Dragon Ball Super's manga kicked off a special prequel arc leading into the events of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero last year, and featuring a teenage Goten and Trunks in the starring role. But with the end of the prequel kicking in with the final moments of the previous chapter, it's time to dive into the movie's story in full.

Dragon Ball Super's manga has officially kickstarted the Super Hero arc of the franchise with its take on the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. Chapter 91 picks up right around the events of the beginning of the feature film, but has already begun to reveal the smaller changes the manga will make in order to keep this a fresh experience for fans over the next year of releases. But this all begins with the release of Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91, that you can find for free through Viz Media's digital Shonen Jump library:

Dragon Ball Super, Ch. 91: Piccolo once again becomes a teacher and takes on Pan as a student! Read it FREE from the official source! https://t.co/cpYOaxLwLJ pic.twitter.com/w9IJYceNWb — Shonen Jump (@shonenjump) March 19, 2023

What to Know for Dragon Ball Super's Super Hero Arc

Dragon Ball Super manga Chapter 91 starts just like Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero does. Gone is the focus on Goten and Trunks as Piccolo and Gohan have taken the center stage against the main threats this time around. Dr. Hedo has been approached by the final remnants of the Red Ribbon Army, and is inspired to build heroic androids to fight against what has been deemed threats against the Earth like the "Demon King" Piccolo, Goku, and many of the usual Z Fighter allies.

There are already a few changes expanding on the material fans likely have already seen in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and Dragon Ball Super Chapter 91 demonstrates how the manga will likely be able to further flesh out some of the moments in the movie fans might want to see more of. With the cliffhanger leading to the first major battle in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, soon we'll see what th Dragon Ball Super manga does with this story.

How do you feel about Dragon Ball Super's manga adapting Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? What are you hoping to see in this new arc?