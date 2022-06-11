Dragon Ball Super Super Hero: New Akira Toriyama Art Reveals Major Spoilers

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is set to hit theaters around the world this August, with the movie already hitting the silver screen in Japan as we speak, and new art from creator Akira Toriyama reveals massive spoilers for the next chapter of the Z-Fighters. While a number of questions are still swirling around the story of the film, spoilers have been making the rounds on social media thanks to the Japanese release, but this official art by the creator of Dragon Ball confirms a major comeback as well as gives us a look at one character's newest transformation.

Major Warning. If you want to avoid all spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, steer clear of the rest of this article as we'll be diving into serious spoiler territory.

Twitter Outlet DBS Chronicles shared the new promotional art that will be given to movie-goers who venture to theaters to see Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, with the art from Akira Toriyama showing off the newest form of Piccolo, as well as confirming that a very different version of Cell, referred to as "Ultimate Weapon", will be making an appearance in the upcoming film:

Piccolo and Ultimate Weapon Illustration Drawn by Akira Toriyama 😮



This will be a present for those who go watch the movie after 25 June. They will get one of these two at random.

Cell making a comeback to Dragon Ball Super was debated amongst Shonen fans for quite a while when it was revealed that the new film would see the return of the Red Ribbon Army. While this appears to be a very different version of the biological nightmare created by Dr. Gero, it's hard to argue that this is Cell, albeit with a new form that looks far more like his second form.

On the flip side, Piccolo's newest transformation makes the Namekian look far different from even his "Piccolo Smooth" look that has been featured in a number of trailers and marketing material for the film. While this new film hasn't been given an official name, the transformation appears to have changed the color of his skin while also putting some serious pounds onto the Namekian. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see how powerful the green-skinned Z-Fighter will become as a result of this new transformation.

What do you think of this eye-popping new artwork from Akira Toriyama? What are your predictions for the upcoming film that will further explore the universe of the Shonen franchise? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.