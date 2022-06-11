Dragon Ball Super Star Reacts to Seeing Piccolo's New Form

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero sees Piccolo unleash a brand new form over the course of the movie, and the voice star behind the fighter has opened up about how he reacted to seeing the Namekian's new transformation in action! Dragon Ball Super's new movie is making its way through its second month of release across Japan, and thus Toei Animation has begun to reveal a full slate of spoilery details about the biggest moments and scenes from the movie. This means those who have been working closely with it are able to reveal their thoughts as well, and it includes the movie's biggest stars too.

As part of the celebration of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero now lifting its ban on spoilers, Piccolo voice actor Toshio Furukawa opened up to Mantan Web (as spotted and translated by @DBSChronicles on Twitter) about his reaction to Piccolo getting a new form. While there was one transformation revealed during the promotional lead in to the new movie's release, there's actually another much stronger transformation that pops up much later that gives Piccolo the huge bump up in strength he was needing and Furukawa was just as excited to see it in action. Warning! Massive spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below:

(Photo: Toei Animation)

During the climax of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, a successful wish on the Dragon Balls helps Piccolo tap into a new power within himself that brings him to a godly new level. Growing him in size and muscle mass, this new form turns him orange and that is the main focus of Furukawa's reaction to the form along with its name, "'Orange Piccolo isn't a good name, right?" Furukawa began. "I've worn an orange shirt today. You see other characters evolving more and more, don't you?" Before then opening up about how Piccolo's lack of hair made new transformations difficult.

"Well, Piccolo doesn't have hair. I always thought 'Maybe someday!' I'm so happy." It's funny that Furukawa points out Piccolo's lack of hair making it tough to wish for a new form, and that's also something original series creator Akira Toriyama grappled with when crafting the Orange Piccolo form as well. Opening up about the process following the film's release, the creator revealed that he ended up changing Piccolo's color to make up for the lack of hair he could change with such a transformation.

