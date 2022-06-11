Dragon Ball Super Announces the Name of Piccolo's New Form

Dragon Ball has plenty of characters under its belt, and creator Akira Toriyama has a reputation when it comes to naming his fighters. From food to underwear and even devils, the artist has used all sorts of naming conventions over the years, and this goes for the series' different forms to boot. But as it turns out, well – the anime did not do anything special for Piccolo and his secret new form.

So, please be warned! There are major spoilers below for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. Read on with caution...!

For those who don't know already, Piccolo unlocks more than one power as he fights in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The Namekian unlocks his Potential Unleashed form towards the start of the film, but he taps into another power before the ending comes around. It turns out his Namekian Pride lights a fire under the new power, and the form is known as... Orange Piccolo.

Yup, you read that right. Orange Piccolo is the name of this form, and Toriyama confirmed as much himself in a recent note to fans.

According to the creator, Piccolo is still his favorite character, and his stoicism is to thank for the favor. Toriyama has long considered giving the Namekian his own power boost, but the time was never right until Dragon Ball Super put Piccolo in the spotlight. Now, the hero has two new forms under his belt, and it is up to fans to decide whether or not Orange Piccolo suits the Namekian.

Soon, fans in the United States will get the chance to see Piccolo in all his color in theaters. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has already debuted in Japan, and Crunchyroll will bring it stateside on August 19th. Other territory releases will follow, but thanks to several new PVs overseas, it seems the spoiler floodgate for the anime comeback is officially open!

Did you expect Dragon Ball Super to go with this name...? Or do you have a better one in mind for Piccolo? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.