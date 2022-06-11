Dragon Ball Super Announces 2022 San Diego Comic-Con Panel

Dragon Ball Super is powering up for San Diego Comic-Con, and the big event is just beyond the horizon. Once Anime Expo finishes at the start of July, SDCC will bring things to a head from July 21st to the 24th. Toei Animation and Crunchyroll will bring Dragon Ball to the big event, and it turns out the anime will take over Hall H along the way.

According to a new report from the service, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will get its own panel at SDCC on Friday, July 22nd. The event will welcome several anime stars to the stage including Toshio Furukawa, the Japanese voice of Piccolo, and their English counterpart courtesy of Christopher R. Sabat. The anime's executive producer Akio Iyoku will also appear at the event alongside producer Norihiro Hayashida.

Crunchyroll will host a brief Q&A as part of its Hall H panel before giving fans a very special surprise. Despite its August premiere stateside, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will distribute new footage at the event. Lucky attendees will get to watch the first 20 minutes of the movie exclusively in San Diego well before its nationwide debut on August 19th.

Crunchyroll will also host a two-night concert series in San Diego to celebrate SDCC with its mascot Hime-sama. Atarashii Gakko will perform at the event along with DJ Jun Inagawa. And of course, Crunchyroll will have its own industry panel at SDCC for guests who want to know more about its slate of upcoming titles.

As for Dragon Ball fans, this sneak-peek is just one of several that the anime's new movie has dropped. Not long ago, the film released its first five minutes as Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is already screening in Japan. The clip has been met with solid praise, and fans worldwide are eager to see the whole film. After all, it isn't every day Gohan and Piccolo lead a film on their own, but what else is Earth to do when the Red Ribbon Army makes a comeback?

What do you make of this latest Dragon Ball update? Will you be attending SDCC this summer? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.