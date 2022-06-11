Dragon Ball Super Stars Explain How Piccolo's Bond with Gohan Has Changed for the Best

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is in theaters at last, and it is giving Piccolo fans the ride of their lives. After all, the Namekian heads up the big movie with Gohan at his side. Their tag-team marks one of their first spotlights on the big screen in years. And in a recent chat with ComicBook, the anime's cast opened up about how Piccolo and Gohan have changed together for the better.

In fact, it was Kyle Herbert who opened up about the pair in a recent chat celebrating Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. The voice actor behind Gohan said the character's relationship with Piccolo has changed drastically since Gohan had a kid, but the shift has been a natural one for the pair.

"You know, it's a bond that is so strong. It's amazing to see how Piccolo becomes so protective of not only Gohan, but his found family. He wants to take care of them, but he also wants to train them and make sure they can defend themselves against whatever menace is threatening the earth," Herbert shared.

"At the core, it's like a family bond tied by strength and loyalty. I think over time it just gets stronger. That's a great message to send to fans, you know? Family doesn't have to be blood. It can just be someone that takes your side and is basically a cheerleader. Gohan has that. Whenever he has any doubt, he knows that Piccolo will be there. It just doesn't get any better than that."

Of course, fans of Dragon Ball know Piccolo and Gohan go way back. The pair were introduced when the latter was just a young boy, and Piccolo took up care of Gohan after Goku sacrificed himself to take down his brother. Of course, the older Saiyan returned to life, and Piccolo carried on his mentorship over Gohan for years while Goku did his own training. In many ways, Piccolo is like a second dad to Gohan or a close uncle at the very least. This means Pan has a Namekian granddad on her side, and Gohan gets to train up his child with Piccolo as he was years ago.

Do you think Dragon Ball has handled this pair well? Where do you want to see Piccolo and Gohan go next in the franchise? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.