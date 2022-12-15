It Seems the Dragon Ball Universe Has Its Very Own MCU

These days, it feels like superheroes are everywhere you look. Hollywood is filled with larger-than-life heroes, and franchises like the Marvel Cinematic Universe are massive. Even anime has adopted the trend courtesy of hits like My Hero Academia, and that is far from it. Even Dragon Ball has its fair share of heroic extras, and it is starting to look like Dragon Ball has its very own MCU.

Speculation about the anime's superhero universe cropped up this month all thanks to the manga. If you did not know, the series is returning to print this month after a short hiatus. Akira Toriyama and Toyotaro will kickstart a new arc when chapter 88 launches and a sneak peek revealed the comeback is all about superheroes.

Goku, Meet the Hulk

While Gohan does his own thing, Goten and Trunks seem set on becoming superheroes, and chapter 88 will show how the pair hide their true identities from the public. As for why the boys decided to become heroes, well – it is not because of Gohan's Saiyaman gig. It is all thanks to a rise of in-universe superhero flicks.

READ MORE: Chainsaw Man Meets Squishmallow In This Pochita Crossover | Kaiju No. 8 Anime Releases First Trailer and Poster

In the preview for chapter 88, fans can see Goten and Trunks critiquing their work as superheroes, and they compare it to a new superhero movie in theaters. This flick comes as one of several in the genre as we know Gohan starred in a movie about Great Saiyaman but not as the hero himself! In the TV anime, Dragon Ball Super had Gohan play his own stunt double, and the film was apparently on everyone's mind. Now, it looks like superhero movies are taking over the Dragon Ball Universe, so it is just a matter of time before the series finds its own Hulk.

Does the Dragon Ball Universe need more superheroes...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.