Kaiju No. 8 Anime Releases First Trailer and Poster

The time has come! Kaiju No. 8 is one of the best series in Shonen Jump these days, and fans have been waiting patiently for its anime to drop an update. Earlier this year, the world learned an adaptation was in the works, but little has been heard about Kaiju No. 8 since then. But now, a teaser trailer for the project has gone live.

As you can see below, Kaiju No. 8 is already looking gorgeous, so creator Naoya Matsumoto can rest easy. The manga's art is impeccable after all, and questions have been raised about how it would translate on the small screen. But as always, the industry has found a way to do the sci-fi series justice. Production I.G. has confirmed it will be the studio bringing Kaiju No. 8 into the light, and the show is slated to debut in 2024 at this time.

Shonen's Next Big Hit

For those who are not familiar with Kaiju No. 8, you have plenty to time to catch up on the ongoing series. The title debuted in Summer 2020, and it has eight volumes to its name so far. It is also one of the best-selling titles at Shonen Jump as the latest Oricon annual report confirmed Kaiju No. 8 was one of the industry's ten top-selling titles.

(Photo: Production I.G.)

Want to know more about the series? No worries! You can check out the official synopsis of Kaiju No. 8 here: "With the highest kaiju-emergence rates in the world, Japan is no stranger to attack by deadly monsters. Enter the Japan Defense Force, a military organization tasked with the neutralization of kaiju. Kafka Hibino, a kaiju-corpse cleanup man, has always dreamed of joining the force. But when he gets another shot at achieving his childhood dream, he undergoes an unexpected transformation. How can he fight kaiju now that he's become one himself?!"

