Chainsaw Man Meets Squishmallow In This Pochita Crossover

Chainsaw Man has taken over the anime fandom, and honestly? We have Pochita to thank. The anime's top-notch animation under Studio MAPPA is certainly another major factor for its success, but when it comes to the masses, Pochita is all you can find. The devil dog has converted fans from all walks of life, and now, one netizen is making Pochita the Squishmallow of our dreams.

As you can see, the piece comes courtesy of Instagram user actuallysquish. The fan, who does tons of customized plushes, decided it was time to give Chainsaw Man a shot after seeing just how adorable Pochita looks in the series. And as you can tell, the plush is one of the cutest things an anime fan could nab.

It turns out the custom Squish was made using a familiar base plush, and that is the orange axolotl. By snipping off their antennae and adding some handmade accessories, Pochita can be turned into a Squishmallow. As you can imagine, fans of both Chainsaw Man and the plushes are desperate to make their own mash-up. So if you fancy yourself as someone handy, you might want to try this project out ahead of the holidays.

Of course, Squishmallow does not license with Chainsaw Man, but the brand has begun toeing into anime. After partnering with a slew of Disney IPs, Squishmallow announced its first tie-in with Pokemon this summer. Not long ago, the first wave of Gengar and Pikachu plushes sold out upon release online, and the demand for more is higher than ever. So if Pokemon can move stock, maybe Squishmallows can partner with other anime in the future?

Do we need more anime Squishmallows? Which other series would make a killer crossover? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.