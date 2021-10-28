Dragon Ball Super Teases One of Bardock’s Best Battles

Dragon Ball Super has given fans the unexpected surprise of bringing Goku’s father Bardock back into the limelight. The latest Dragon Ball Super manga arc, “Granolah The Survivor,” has revealed the Saiyans’ (and Freeza’s) role in a horrific genocide of the past, on Planet Cereal. However, it’s also been revealed that it was Bardock who stood up against Freeza’s merciless slaughter and saved one sole Cerealian and his Namekian caretaker. However, there’s still one part of Granolah’s history with Bardock that we still don’t know fully about: the epic battle Bardock fought to keep the survivors of the Cerealian massacre safe.

(Warning: Dragon Ball Super Manga SPOILERS Follow!)

In Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77, we get the full story of “Bardock, Father of Goku” and the Cerealian Massacre. As it turns out, Bardock’s role in Granloah’s life was much more extensive than simply hiding the boy (and the Namekian named Monaito) from extermination by the Freeza Force. When the Freeza Force was done with their unholy work, the evil criminal group The Heeters swooped in after the kill.

The Heeters’ entire business hinged on the idea of the crime family taking worlds that Freeza wiped clean and selling them off to species whose worlds have been destroyed (possibly also by Freeza, we don’t yet know). The Heeters were an unknown factor when Bardock tried to get Granolah, his mother, and Monaito to safety. When The Heeters spot young Granolah, Bardock has no choice but to fight.

Dragon Ball Super Chapter 77 ends with Granolah’s mother being killed by Heeters leader Elec, and Bardock having to flee the scene with Granolah and Monaito. However, in the present-day storyline, Elec and his little brother Gas return to Cereal and we get the not-so-subtle inference that before Bardock could leave Planet Cereal, he had the throw down with Gas in a serious fight. That fight was enough to leave Gas somewhat scarred about Saiyans – and motivated him to build his own power to a point that he might actually be ready to exact his vengeance on Bardock’s son, Goku.

The Granolah Arc continues to play with the history of Dragon Ball’s canon, while also setting up big new opportunities for the future of both the arc and the series.

