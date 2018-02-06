‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Are Not Happy About Toppo’s Elimination

Episode 126 of Dragon Ball Super ended up being a fantastic show for both Vegeta‘s pride and power, but while fans were happy that Vegeta was finally paid his due within the Tournament of Power arc they weren’t so happy to see it come at the cost of another character.

Toppo becoming a full on God of Destruction made for a great set of ideas and potentially new ways of interacting with Universe 7, but now that he’s been eliminated by Vegeta, fans are mourning over the wasted potential.

Toppo had awakened to his God of Destruction power in the previous episode, and it was heralded as a major event. Something that he had “finally” decided to do, and said he had to cast everything aside but his drive to survive. While there is a major question fans have had over the rules of the Tournament of Power as Toppo’s new godly state didn’t automatically eliminate him from the Tournament, none of it will be answered because the majority of the story focus for the last remaining episodes of the series will be on Jiren.

Toppo’s God of Destruction state opened up a lot of questions about the lore of the series such as whether or not he became a full God of Destruction (as some of his attacks used regular Ki), whether or not it’s a state attainable by any warrior in the universe (because arguably Goku and Vegeta have been training toward this purpose), the kind of training Toppo needed to go through to wield the power, and what a new God of Destruction would mean for the one currently residing over the Universe.

But now that Toppo was eliminated a mere two episodes after his debut, and the series quickly approaches its end, it rings of a missed opportunity to relieve fans of these questions.

