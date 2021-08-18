Dragon Ball Fans Have a Bone to Pick with Akira Toriyama

Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is set to land later this week, and previews for the installment have apparently been making their way around social media and fans of the Prince of the Saiyan's are not happy with the rumored developments. With the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super featuring Vegeta acquired a brand new transformation as a result of training alongside the God of Destruction Beerus, this new power-up might not have been enough to bring down Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter that has a bone to pick with the Saiyans and the alien despot Freeza.

Vegeta has seen his fair share of defeats in the past, always seemingly unable to catch up with Goku, especially now that Son has managed to master Ultra Instinct, but the latest transformation had fans believing that now might finally be the time wherein the Saiyan Prince finally claims victory. However, a number of images making the rounds on social media are having fans believing otherwise, with many laying the blame on creator Akira Toriyama.

