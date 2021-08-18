Dragon Ball Fans Have a Bone to Pick with Akira Toriyama
Dragon Ball Super's next manga chapter is set to land later this week, and previews for the installment have apparently been making their way around social media and fans of the Prince of the Saiyan's are not happy with the rumored developments. With the previous chapter of Dragon Ball Super featuring Vegeta acquired a brand new transformation as a result of training alongside the God of Destruction Beerus, this new power-up might not have been enough to bring down Granolah, the intergalactic bounty hunter that has a bone to pick with the Saiyans and the alien despot Freeza.
Vegeta has seen his fair share of defeats in the past, always seemingly unable to catch up with Goku, especially now that Son has managed to master Ultra Instinct, but the latest transformation had fans believing that now might finally be the time wherein the Saiyan Prince finally claims victory. However, a number of images making the rounds on social media are having fans believing otherwise, with many laying the blame on creator Akira Toriyama.
Do you think Vegeta will ever score a win? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Dragon Ball.
Why Akira?
Akira Toriyama always like fuck that hoe Vegeta pic.twitter.com/tMJDATgB3D— Bōz (@BankaiBoz) August 17, 2021
Vegeta Is Not Invincible
Toriyama: DID YOU REALLY THINK YOU CAN 1UP THE MC. THINK VEGETA THINK. #Vegeta pic.twitter.com/Pm2NlootMd— Seiji (@_curtismyers) August 17, 2021
He's Not That Guy
Put some respect on Vegeta man… #Toriyama pic.twitter.com/1Hjk1OAXhb— LongBeachRinne (@longbeachgriffy) August 18, 2021
A Sad Comparison
the difference between sasuke and vegeta pic.twitter.com/W5fiMBdOsv— The Kenpachi (@Amaaterasuu__) August 18, 2021
Heavy Sobbing
Vegeta fans when they saw the new chapter leaks pic.twitter.com/cUZPyorS4m— vapor (@toxic_vap) August 17, 2021
Fresh Saiyan Prince Of Bel-Air
Vegeta: “Why Toriyama hate me, man?” pic.twitter.com/8Q1JL1PqfI— Lil Dude From Across the Street (@GetBizzyChrizzy) August 17, 2021
Too Predictable?
I think what makes DBS so mediocre, is that is has the potential to be truly amazing, but Toriyama and Toyotaro seemingly always cop out, fall back on the same tropes and generic storytelling they always have. Beyond predictability it makes the series feel boring asf. pic.twitter.com/E4w5BqmDJf— Cree 🦑 | CW: Vinland Saga (@MajorCreef) August 17, 2021
How Many Times?
Vegeta Fans bout to pull up on Toriyama pic.twitter.com/K21kfJfo5M— Mythallica (@Mythallica) August 17, 2021
That's Rough
Toriyama when he sees a Vegeta fan: pic.twitter.com/huzS3Mn2dt— mCal (@Top_Tier_Potato) August 17, 2021
Bitter Chin Music
Toriyama to Vegeta as soon as he gets character development pic.twitter.com/Lut4risY9C— ༒Koji Kujo PZW #HIVESZN 🐝༒ (@kojihendrixx) August 18, 2021