Dragon Ball Super: Vegeta Trends Worldwide Ahead of Make-or-Break Fight

When it comes to Dragon Ball Super, there are some things fans know to be absolutely true. Chi-Chi always needs more money, Piccolo will never miss a meditation session, and Vegeta has the absolute worst luck. Time and time again, the hero has lost in battle only for Goku to succeed, and this luck has got the hero trending in a big way.

If you did not know, Dragon Ball Super, has taken over Twitter's anime fandom. The franchise has popped up on the radar ahead of its next chapter which is on the horizon. As you can imagine, all eyes are on Vegeta since he debuted a new form not long ago, but fans are not convinced the hero is going to win.

In fact, the conversation has switched dramatically amongst fans. When Vegeta first showed his new form to fans, netizens were blown away by the chaotic design. However, all of that confidence has fallen away in light of alleged spoilers for Dragon Ball Super,. In fact, the new reports have fans convinced Vegeta is about to repeat history by taking a loss in his battle with Granolah.

As you can see below, Twitter is not overly confident in Vegeta these days, and most Dragon Ball fans are convinced he is going to add another L to his list. If this happens, well - netizens can always hope for a comeback later in the arc. But in the end, we all know what is going to happen. Goku is going to nab the victory against Granolah, and Vegeta will likely sit on the bench as he's done time and time again.

What do you make of this trending topic...? Do you think Vegeta is really going to lose against Granolah?