Dragon Ball Super Welcomes Vegeta’s Latest Sacrifice for Goku

Dragon Ball Super surprised fans with a surprising new sacrifice from Vegeta with the newest chapter of the series! Vegeta has been on a unique journey for his character since the events of the Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc as he’s gone a much different route from Goku in terms of reaching new strength. This led to him learning all about Spirit Control and tapping into the power of destruction thanks to new training with Beerus. Through this new path, Vegeta has started to take a much different look at himself overall and is seemingly valuing victories in battle much less than before.

Previous arcs of the series have seen Vegeta stand aside to help Goku eventually get the victory, and that’s the case with the newest chapter. While he had already sacrificed the final Senzu Bean to allow Granolah one final attempt at revenge in the battle against Gas, the newest chapter of the series puts it all on Goku’s shoulders once more when the battle takes a turn. It’s here that Vegeta made another major sacrifice and gave Goku the last of his energy for the fight to come.

Chapter 81 sees Granolah fail in his second attempt at facing off against Gas. The awakened Heeter has become far too strong for him to handle, and Goku and Vegeta were forced to watch as the Cerealian took on a ton of injuries. When it looked like Granolah had fallen in battle, Vegeta passes on the last bit of his energy to Goku. Vegeta’s body has been too damaged not only by the use of his Ultra Ego before (which saw him taking on damage to become stronger), but Gas’ berserk barrage from the previous chapter.

Giving Goku his full support knowing that Goku is the only left in enough fighting shape, Vegeta once again passes the baton to Goku. It’s highly likely that this will be the final phase of the battle as Goku and the others have run out of every other option, but now it’s just a matter of seeing what Goku will do in order to net a victory through these uncertain odds. But what do you think?

How do you feel seeing Vegeta passing on his energy to Goku once again? What are you hoping to see from Goku as the fight continues in the next chapter? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!