Dragon Ball Super Draws Deeper Comparison Between Granolah and Vegeta

Dragon Ball Super draws a much deeper connection between Granolah and Vegeta with the newest chapter of the series! As the Granolah the Survivor arc kicks off its newest fight with the latest chapter, fans are learning even more about the titular Granolah. There was already a noticeable connection between Vegeta and Granolah as the two of them were the some of the final survivors of horrible massacres, and desired revenge against those who orchestrated it. But as Vegeta continues to learn more about the wrinkles of Granolah’s past, the two of them are connecting on a much deeper level.

This is especially true with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the manga as while Goku sets up Vegeta to be the one to heal himself with a Senzu Bean and have a better chance of defeating Gas and getting the ultimate win in the fight (something that shows a much better trust between Goku and Vegeta than the two had demonstrated across the past few arcs), but Vegeta instead decides to give this chance to Granolah. Because while the two share a desire for vengeance, Vegeta has had his chance to do so in the past and is thus fostering Granolah to a more personal victory.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Chapter 78 of the series reveals that the Heeters’ wish was to make Gas the new strongest in the universe, and he’s become much stronger than Granolah and the weakened Goku and Vegeta. After thrashing Granolah, Goku decides to buy Vegeta time for him to go back and grab his Senzu Bean and recover for the next round. Vegeta finds the bean, but then surprisingly flies to the downed Granolah, who initially refuses it at first because he’s surprised that Vegeta didn’t resort to such a tactic during their fight.

Vegeta says it’s the coward’s way out for someone like him, but it poses a major hope for Granolah. Vegeta emphasizes that this is Granolah’s fight to win and lose, and thus the one who should really put an end to it all is Granolah himself. Goku and Vegeta are just semi-willing participants and unfortunate pawns in this fight, and thus it’s up to Granolah to finally get a chance at his revenge. It’s something Vegeta had been able to do in the past before in his many fights against Frieza, but also a different kind of lesson.

This pivotal moment for Granolah is that deep connection with Vegeta. It’s the kind of situation Vegeta has been in before, and he once needed a push like this in the right direction as well. With Vegeta’s guiding hand (as he sees a very clear reflection of himself here), Granolah has a real shot at defeating Gas. But what do you think? Will Granolah get the win here? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!