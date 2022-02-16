Dragon Ball Super Just Set Up Goku’s Return to Battle

Son Goku has been the star of Dragon Ball since the 1980s, with fans witnessing his life from a plucky young child to the Saiyan warrior that can access the terrifying power known as Ultra Instinct. With Dragon Ball Super seeing the Z Fighters battling against the intergalactic bounty hunter known as Granolah and the criminal organization known as the Heeters, it seems that the Saiyan brawler is set to return to the battlefield following a brief stint on the sidelines.

Currently, the Granolah Arc has put Goku and Vegeta on the sidelines, with the intergalactic bounty hunter that is also the last member of the Cerealian Race facing off against the newest strongest being in the universe, Gas. With Gas and his fellow Heeters responsible for the destruction of the Cerealian Race and having a face-off with Goku’s father, Bardock, Granolah has had a difficult time in his fight against those responsible for the death of his mother. Though Vegeta and Goku were originally at odds with the Cerealian, it definitely appears as though the Saiyans are looking to re-enter the fray.

The Official Dragon Ball Website revealed a number of new storyboards for the 81st chapter of Dragon Ball Super, while also revealing the title of said chapter that makes it clear that Son is about to enter the fight once again in “Goku’s Comeback”. The website also gave fans a breakdown of what has previously happened in the last chapter as well as what to look forward to:

“In Chapter 80, Gas lost himself to his primal instincts after they were unlocked by Elec and went on a rampage! With Gas indiscriminately attacking friend and foe alike in his blind fury, Goku stepped in to try and stop him. Locking eyes with Goku, Gas was brought back to his senses by a vision of the Saiyan warrior who defeated him 40 years ago: Goku’s father, Bardock. Remembering the vow he made that fateful day to never lose again, Gas suppressed his savage instincts, reclaimed control of his mind, and along with it, gained the ability to finally harness the full extent of his power!

Is there any chance left for our heroes to prevail against the strongest warrior in the universe now that his true strength has been unleashed?! Check out the storyboard preview below of Chapter 81: Goku’s Conflict!”

