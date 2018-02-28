‘Dragon Ball Super’: New Name Surfaces For Vegeta’s Latest Transformation

There are few things more annoying to a Dragon Ball fan than ambiguity. The iconic franchise has a loyal global fandom that’s hard to shake, but Goku does make his fans antsy when their questions remain unanswered. The longer info is kept from fans, the more they panic, and Vegeta is the latest hero create such a chaotic loop.

All fans want to know is the official title of his latest power-up, but alas. Dragon Ball Super is keeping that name on the low, but a game may have teased its title not long ago.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has been busy as of late with promotions, and Vegeta took part in the game’s recent schemes. The franchise is gearing up for new missions and characters to draw back fans. To do that, Super Dragon Ball Heroes is adding characters like Android 21 and Ultra Instinct Goku. Oh, and it is recruiting Super Saiyan Vegeta thanks to his new power-up.

Vegeta “Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution” No idea if that’ll be the proper form name on the back of the card or not though. pic.twitter.com/rtzm2oAgw0 — Tony Redgrave TDC (@DBReduxTDC) February 25, 2018

It is just that this game is calling the state ‘Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan Evolution.’ Talk about a mouthful, yeah?

The name was spotted in a recent ad for Super Dragon Ball Heroes. There is no telling if the name will actually appear on the Vegeta card itself, but the ad used the title when referring to the Saiyan’s new form. The video game may not be considered canon by many, but its name could be a teaser for what the anime will title Vegeta’s state. If that is the case, then fans can only hope the powerful transformation will get shortened.

After all, if Super Saiyan God Super Saiyan can become Super Saiyan Blue, there has to be something this new form can do to cut its length.

Do you like this name? Or do you think Vegeta should call the power-up Super Saiyan Beyond Blue?