Dragon Ball: Is Vegeta Really Uninterested In Ultra Instinct?

It may have taken some time, but Dragon Ball Super came back tonight with a strong comeback. The anime released its first episode of 2018 not long ago, and it saw Vegeta go up against Jiren. However, fans were not expecting the Saiyan to drop some fiery statements about Ultra Instinct.

After all, Vegeta seemed to knock his own chances of using the power-up.

If you are caught up with the latest Dragon Ball Super episode, you will know Vegeta had some big moments. After stepping in between Goku and Jiren, Vegeta challenges the Pride Trooper one-on-one. The pair fight for a bit before Jiren criticizes Vegeta for his arrogance.

Of course, the hero simply says Jiren misunderstands his Saiyan pride, but Vegeta does not stop there. The fighter powers up yet again, charging a Final Flash this time before making a surprising claim. Vegeta says Goku can keep Ultra Instinct because he will find a way to win against Jiren without using the transformation. Even Goku is taken back by Vegeta’s rise in power, and the latter is able to hit Jiren with a point-blank attack.

Vegeta’s final attack may not have phased Jiren, but fans walked away from this fight rooting for the Saiyan. The hero isn’t going to let Goku and his new power-up demean his own strength, and Vegeta proved he had the resolve to carry through his threats. Of course, the Saiyan’s stubborn attitude will not be enough to defeat Jiren, but there may be more coming for Vegeta.

During his battle, the hero admitted he could do without Ultra Instinct for the moment. Vegeta may focus on upping his own forms like Super Saiyan Blue while Goku works out his Ultra Instinct mastery, giving them both a leg up against Jiren in the Tournament of Power’s final moments. However, fans are not sure if that strategy will be enough to knock Jiren at this point; The fighter has the power of a god, and he clearly knows how to use it.

