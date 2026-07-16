Adult Swim to Make Big Change This Summer

In recent months, Adult Swim has been wildly focused on the world of Rick and Morty, as the series prepares to bring its ninth season to an end, only to give way to the arrival of the spin-off show, President Curtis. While Keith David is preparing to take center stage in this month’s animated series focusing on the fictional Commander-in-Chief, the Cartoon Network programming block still has quite a few classics it airs as part of its schedule. This summer, Adult Swim is planning to once again throw dynamite into its television schedule, replacing one animated classic with another moving forward.

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For those who might not recall, Adult Swim wasn’t always the platform juggernaut it is today, and certainly didn’t air every day of the week for hours on end. As of today, the Cartoon Network programming block airs the likes of Family Guy, King of the Hill, American Dad, and many more to pad out its schedule. Unfortunately, beginning on August 3rd, Metalocalypse will be replaced by Superjail for the 12:30 AM slot, with Dethklok waving goodbye once again to allow the maximum security prison to make an animated return. With both series already ending years ago, Adult Swim fans find themselves still having to say goodbye to some of the classic shows.

Dethklok’s Way Back

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While Metalocalypse ended with the final film, Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar, in 2023, Dethklok has still found a big way to remain in the public eye. Creator Brendon Small just can’t completely abandon the likes of Nathan Explosion, Pickles, William Murderface, and the band’s prolific guitarists. Dethklok still tours the country as Small recreates the biggest songs from the Adult Swim series, recently teaming up with the heavy metal band Amon Amarth. While Metalocalypse has outlived its series finale, unfortunately, the same can’t be said for Superjail.

While the animated prison certainly doesn’t focus on a heavy metal band, it does have a significant amount of blood and guts that might even put Dethklok to shame. The series first arrived on Adult Swim in 2007 as a pilot before it officially landed on Cartoon Network with a four-season series. While the series finale left the door open to further adventures in the future, nothing has been confirmed regarding a Superjail revival.

While both Metalocalypse and Superjail are no longer available to stream on HBO Max, the pair of mature series still have a streaming home. Specifically, Adult Swim’s platform still houses the maximum security prison and Dethklok’s animated installments. Fingers crossed that Metalocalypse will one day return to the airwaves and both shows can air simultaneously as a part of the Cartoon Network programming block.

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