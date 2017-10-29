‘Dragon Ball Super’ Just Made Way For Vegito's Return

Dragon Ball Super fans may be split about Kale and Caulifla's upcoming fusion, but most are on the same page when it comes to Vegito. The powerful fighter was introduced back in Dragon Ball Z and has returned to the franchise on several occasions. And, thanks to the latest episode of Dragon Ball Super, Vegito has another in to make a comeback.

If you stuck around after the end of Dragon Ball Super's brand-new episode, you would have seen an interesting sight. The preview for the show's next episode ended with a still of Kefla, the fusion of Kale and Caulifla. The pair were able to fuse thanks to a Potarra earring, and fans should know why that piece of jewelry is an important one to Vegito.

After all, the fusion character kind of needs the earring if he wants to exist.

In the anime, Goku and Vegeta were able to fuse into Vegito after they both acquired a Potara earring. The pair combined after they realized their individual strength was not enough to stop Super Buu. The villain managed to absorb Gotenks and Piccolo before Vegito could step in, so Shin lent his earrings in order to save the universe from Buu. Goku originally intended to fuse with Gohan, but the younger fighter was absorbed by Buu before the deed could be done. Goku is able to miraculously track down Vegeta in time to fuse with him, but the pair thought the mash-up would last forever. However, the pair are able to split apart.

Most recently, Dragon Ball Super brought back Vegito during the 'Future Trunks' saga. The fusion was brought back when Goku and Vegeta faced off against Fused Zamasu. The pair take a pair of Potara earrings from Gowasu, leaving Goku and Vegeta to revive Vegito in the hopes of finding a crack in Fused Zamasu's aura. However, the villain was still able to overpower the fused fighter thanks to Goku and Vegeta's lacking stamina prior to the battle.

Dragon Ball Super's "Universal Survival" saga is part of the recent simulcast agreement that sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation have scored. Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.