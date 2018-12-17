‘Dragon Ball Super’ Illustrator Brings Series Baddies to Life in New Sketch

Dragon Ball Super‘s manga may have started a new arc, but before it gets any further, series illustrator Toyotaro has shared a nifty sketch looking back on the series’ big baddies.

Sharing his new sketch to Twitter, Toyotaro shared an intense interpretation of Beerus, Freeza, and even Broly in his Full Power form.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Celebrating the release of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, Toyotaro shared a quick sketch of the big bad trio to Twitter and it would make an awesome poster for fans’ walls if it were fully fleshed out some day. Beerus is arguably not a baddie at this point, but it’s tough to forget just how menacing of a presence he had when he was first introduced during the Battle of Gods arc.

The manga version of Dragon Ball Super skipped right past the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly (just as it did with the majority of Battle of Gods and Resurrection F) in order to begin its Galactic Patrol Prisoner arc, so every new sketch of the foe from Toyotaro is quite the treat.

Fans would have appreciated a manga version of the Broly film, but they are even more excited to read what comes next as the newest arc of the manga has gone beyond the events of both the anime series and the film.

Still, fans are hyped for any new Dragon Ball Super: Broly material for sure as Dragon Ball Super: Broly is now screening in theaters in Japan. Funimation will be bringing the film to various theaters in the United States on January 16, and tickets for the film are now on sale. Dragon Ball Super: Broly is officially described as such:

“A planet destroyed, a powerful race reduced to nothing. After the devastation of Planet Vegeta, three Saiyans were scattered among the stars, destined for different fates. While two found a home on Earth, the third was raised with a burning desire for vengeance and developed an unbelievable power. And the time for revenge has come. Destinies collide in a battle that will shake the universe to its very core! Goku is back to training hard so he can face the most powerful foes the universes have to offer, and Vegeta is keeping up right beside him. But when they suddenly find themselves against an unknown Saiyan, they discover a terrible, destructive force. Locked into battle with the formidable Broly, Goku and Vegeta face their most dangerous opponent yet!”