Dragon Ball Super Volume 23 Debuts Alternate Cover Art

The world is still in mourning for Akira Toriyama, the Dragon Ball creator who tragically passed this year. As anime fans continue to celebrate the creations of the legendary manga artist, Goku and the Z-Fighters most likely will continue to be a part of the zeitgeist for the rest of our lives. While the status of the manga remains in doubt following Toriyama's passing, Shueisha has released a new look at an alternate cover for the latest manga volume for Dragon Ball Super.

In the latest chapter of Dragon Ball Super, Chapter 103, Toriyama and artist Toyotaro were able to give fans more than a few battles and events that fans had been asking for. Not only do we see Goku and Gohan pit their ultimate transformations against one another, but we are also able to see how Broly stacks up against Gohan and how Goku reacts to reuniting with his granddaughter Pan. While the manga future of Dragon Ball Super remains a mystery as the shonen series has gone on indefinite hiatus, Chapter 103 acts as a solid series finale if Toyotaro decides to not move forward with the Z-Fighters' story.

Dragon Ball Super Volume 23 Alternate Cover Art

The new alternate cover for Dragon Ball Super Volume 23 flips the script, taking the focus off Cell Max and placing Gohan and Piccolo in the forefront with their new transformations. Should the manga continue, it would come as no surprise to see Orange Piccolo and Gohan Beast featured more prominently. Of course, it has yet to be seen how both of these new forms stack up against Frieza and his new ultimate form.

DRAGON BALL SUPER Volume 23 Main and Alternate Cover



Featuring Gohan Beast, Orange Piccolo and Cell Max pic.twitter.com/mcuFcTkHIA — SUPER クロニクルス (@SupaChronicles) April 1, 2024

Anime fans can expect a new project from Akira Toriyama this fall as Dragon Ball Daima will hit the airwaves. Instead of continuing the story of Super, Daima will take us back to the past and investigate a time that sees Goku and his fellow Z-Fighters transformed into children. While this new anime series might not have Super Saiyan Blue or Ultra Instinct, this will mark the first in-canon Dragon Ball series since Super ended in 2017.

Do you think Dragon Ball Super's manga will continue without Akira Toriyama? Where would you like to see the shonen franchise go in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.