‘Dragon Ball Super’ Volume 9 Cover Art Surfaces

Dragon Ball Super might have ended its television reign some time ago, but Shueisha hasn’t given up on the title. The hugely popular series lives on in print, and it seems a first-look at Dragon Ball Super’s new manga volume has surfaced online.

Over on Twitter, fans were gifted a look at the reported cover. The artwork, which can be found below, highlights two familiar fighters as they size each other up in battle.

However, at this point, fans should know how the fight between Goku and Jiren ends.

Dragon Ball Super Manga Volume 9 Cover Release : 4th April,2019

The surfaced artwork hones in on the ‘Universal Survival’ arc of Dragon Ball Super, The black-and-white cover art has Goku in the background while Jiren fights in front. The Saiyan is powered up into his Ultra Instinct form, and he’s gone full-power to take out the Pride Trooper.

Of course, Jiren doesn’t look much different here than he did when his fight with Goku began. Jiren’s neck may be bulging with tension, but his power-ups are all handled internally and don’t involve his hair changing colors. Well, if he had hair that is…

According to reports, this new volume of Dragon Ball Super is expected to drop in the spring. The consensus points to April 4 being the book’s release date in Japan, so fans in the United States can look forward to Viz Media translating the piece before too long.

As for what this volume contains, it is expected to bring the manga’s take on the Tournament of Power to a close. The on-going arc has been approached much differently on paper than it did in Toei Animation’s cable take. Creator Akira Toriyama and artist Toyotaro streamlined much of the event to push Goku’s climatic battle with Jiren to the forefront sooner. So, it is fitting this volume pays tribute to the clash with this newly surfaced cover art.

