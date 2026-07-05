Sword Art Online Creator’s New Anime Confirms Streaming Release Date & Platform – Watch the Trailer

The same creator behind the Sword Art Online franchise has a brand new anime coming our way later this year, and the series has confirmed its release date and streaming home before its debut. This year is still only getting started as there are many new anime shows that will be making their premieres across the Summer and Fall schedules, and this Fall includes a new show taking on Reki Kawahara’s original light novel series. Because while Sword Art Online still has new projects, his other works are getting their own anime due.

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Reki Kawahara’s Demon’s Crest light novel series are going to be making their official anime adaptation debut later this year, and the now titled Devils’ Crest anime was one of the many franchises that had something to showcase during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend. Warner Bros. Japan debuted the first trailer and poster for Devils’ Crest and confirmed it’s going to be coming exclusively to Prime Video later this November. Check out the new look at Devils’ Crest below.

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Devils’ Crest will be making its debut on November 6th as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, and will be exclusively streaming worldwide with Prime Video when it hits. The series will be directed by Kenichiro Komaya for Production I.G. with Shinji Ushiro serving as chief director. Eiji Umehara will be providing the scripts, Yuki Hayashi will be composing the music, and original light novel artist Yukiko Horiguchi will be providing the character designs. This trailer also reveals the opening theme titled “Shinka” as performed by Ado.

The core members of the voice cast have been confirmed with the launch of this new trailer too with Haruka Shiraishi as Yuma Ashihara, Konomi Inagaki as Sawa Ashihara, Yuya Hirose as Kenji Kondo, and Satomi Amano as Minagi Sano. Based on Reki Kawahara’s Demons’ Crest light novel series, it’s going to be a story that feels immediately familiar to fans who already have experience with the creator’s work on franchises like Sword Art Online and Accel World at this point. It’s kind of got the same core.

What Is Devils’ Crest About Anyway?

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Devils’ Crest focuses on a core group of four characters who playing a virtual online game together before they are suddenly warped into the deadly world of that game itself with all of the other members of their class. As these children try and fight to survive in their world, Yuma and his younger sister Sawa now needing to survive a new kind of death game. But the twist of all of this is Yuma’s sister gets some surprise help when she’s suddenly possessed by a demon.

With Yuma and Sawa now having an edge when it comes to surviving the rest of the troubles in this new game world, Devils’ Crest will be going along the same lines that fans might have seen with Sword Art Online. Thankfully that main franchise is also in the works on a new feature film release coming to theaters. No release window or date has been announced for this new Sword Art Online movie as of this time, unfortunately.

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