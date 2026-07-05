After 5 Years, Major Shonen Jump Series Officially Confirms It Will End Next Week

Five years after it first made its debut, one major series will be coming to an end with Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine next week with its final chapter. It’s been an interesting year for Shonen Jump as while there have been fewer overall cancellations when compared to the state of the magazine around this time last year, more of the longer running series are coming to their respective ends instead. That’s especially true for one romance series that has been in its final arc for the last few months in particular.

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Kouji Miura’s Blue Box first revealed late last year that it was working through its final arc, and fans saw that come to pass as both Taiki and Chinatsu made their way through their final tournaments of their respective high school careers. With the release of Chapter 249, Miura has now confirmed that Blue Box will be ending its manga with its next chapter in a special message to fans, “Next week is the graduation ceremony. I always planned to have it end in the box. Hope you enjoy it.”

Blue Box to End Next Week With Chapter 250

Shueisha

Blue Box Chapter 249 comes after some major developments. Though the previous chapters had seen Taiki make his way to the Nationals tournament with a big win, the chapter that followed quickly skipped over Nationals and revealed that he ultimately lost. But that’s not the point of his journey as in the time that followed he and Chinatsu grew even closer together than ever before. And with this penultimate chapter of the series, each of the characters are heading into their respective futures.

Blue Box is only one of the long running Shonen Jump franchises nearing their grand finales, so there are bound to be many other goodbyes that fans are going to have to make very soon. For Taiki and the others, they are readying for their graduation. Miura apparently always planned to end the manga once the kids were ready to graduate, and it makes a lot of sense as they are preparing to fully break out of the “box” that they had been in through their high school years so far.

What’s Next for Shonen Jump?

Courtesy of Shueisha

Blue Box coming to an end after five years means that Shonen Jump magazine is about to lose yet another key series that had been keeping the magazine afloat during a tumultuous period. With Genki Ono’s Hima-ten! ending its run after two years last week, and Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days also working through its final arc, Shonen Jump is about to lose even more of these longer running series and will likely need some new hits to replace them as the future of the magazine remains uncertain.

But with franchises like Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter returning from hiatus through the rest of the Summer, and other long dormant franchises rumored to return for new entries in the coming months, Shonen Jump just might be bouncing back from these goodbyes with even bigger developments. So fans will definitely want to keep an eye out for what could be hitting next.

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