Black Clover Creator Teases “Intense Magic Battles” After Season 2 Trailer

Black Clover is readying to return with a new season of the anime after five long years, and the creator behind it all is teasing some “intense magic battles” in Season 2 after the launch of its newest trailer. Black Clover is making its return later this year as one of the most anticipated sequel returns of the last few years overall, and it’s looking even better with each new preview fans get of the new episodes in action. And with the latest trailer, the creator behind it all has shared more of their thoughts.

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Black Clover took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and it’s where fans in attendance got to see an early premiere of Season 2’s very first episode. But for those fans who weren’t able to attend, luckily there has been plenty to show with a new trailer teasing explosive battles. In a new comment from Black Clover series creator Yuki Tabata also shared during Anime Expo 2026, the creator is ready to watch all of these major battles take place too.

Black Clover Creator Breaks Silence on New Season 2 Trailer

Courtesy of Pierrot

After thanking fans for their support in waiting for Black Clover Season 2 for such a long time, series creator Yuki Tabata noted how his perspective on things had been changing after the ending the manga, “…I’ve had more and more moments where I just watch the characters and take them in slowly, and now it feels like I’m becoming a fan of theirs myself.” It’s meant that he’s also been able to look at this coming season in a much different kind of light and is looking forward to seeing what’s coming next much like fans are.

“So for that reason, I’m incredibly looking forward to the charm of the characters and the powerful, intense magic battles that only the anime can bring to life!” Tabata concluded. Black Clover ended its run earlier this Spring after 11 years of serialization, but the anime is going to keep the franchise alive for much longer. With the creator no longer having to work on the manga, Tabata will be able to absorb the anime as a fan alongside everyone else. That’s got to be a great feeling.

When Does Black Clover Season 2 Come Out?

Courtesy of Pierrot

Black Clover Season 2 will be making its debut sometime this October as part of the Fall 2026 anime schedule, but no concrete release date has been announced as of this time. It has been confirmed that Crunchyroll will be streaming the new episodes outside of Japan when it makes its debut, and that’s where you can currently catch up with everything that has happened in that very long first season of the series. The production staff for the new season had been confirmed too.

Ayataka Tanemura (the director behind Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King) will be taking over as director for Studio Pierrot, with Keiichiro Ochi overseeing the scripts, Itsuko Takeda handling the character designs alongside Kumiko Tokunaga, Kosei Takahashi handling prop design, and Minako Seki composing the music. The new opening theme for the season was revealed too, “Kienai Riyu” as performed by WANIMA.

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