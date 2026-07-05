Two of Crunchyroll’s Most Magical Anime Just Collided in Official Crossover – Watch Now

Two of Crunchyroll’s most magical anime series from the Spring have now launched an official crossover celebrating how far they’ve come. It’s been a great year for Fantasy anime stories as more traditional fantasy fare have been taking over the landscape and getting all sorts of fan attention. It marked a notable shift away from the usual dominance seen by the Isekai anime genre. And this past Spring was notable thanks to standout releases for both of these kinds of genres that fans have been able to enjoy for the last few months.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The anime adaptations for Kamome Shirahama’s Witch Hat Atelier and Miya Kazuki and You Shiina’s Ascendance of a Bookworm have had plenty to offer both Fantasy and Isekai anime fans through the Spring, and now they have launched an official crossover. Taking the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, Crunchyroll debuted a special crossover promo for the two marquee franchises that make a perfect fit. Check it out in action below.

Witch Hat Atelier and Ascendance of a Bookworm Launch Official Crossover With Crunchyroll

Play video

Ascendance of a Bookworm is currently working through the fourth season of the anime adaptation thus far, but unfortunately got some backlash when it first made its debut. The opening theme for the series early on was revealed to have been completely produced with artificial intelligence, and it sparked so much negativity from fans that it was forced to remove it and change its opening completely for its future episodes. But that hasn’t slowed down its momentum at all as the Isekai continues to be big with fans.

By comparison, Witch Hat Atelier has had a much better debut for its own anime adaptation. It made its full premiere earlier this April, and introduced fans to a magical new setting. Rather than have a character reincarnated into this new world, Coco instead is trying her best to learn magic and suddenly finds herself in much more dangerous situations than ever before. It was such a big success, in fact, that a second season is now in the works to pick up right from where it all left off.

What’s Next for Witch Hat Atelier and Ascendance of a Bookworm?

Courtesy of Bug Films

Ascendance of a Bookworm has crossed over the halfway point of its fourth season, and will be continuing to release new episodes through the Summer 2026 anime schedule as well. As for Witch Hat Atelier, it has been confirmed to return for a second season but has yet to confirm any release window or date details for the new episodes as of the time of this writing. But with both franchises being celebrated during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and the first look at Witch Hat Atelier Season 2 revealed, the future is bright for both.

You can currently find both Witch Hat Atelier and Ascendance of a Bookworm now streaming with Crunchyroll if you wanted to catch up with everything that’s happened in both shows thus far. Unfortunately it doesn’t seem like their special crossover won’t be longer than what was seen in this special promo, but this does tease that the two of them would be a perfect fit in a much fuller one.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!