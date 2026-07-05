Bleach to Continue With New Story After Thousand-Year Blood War (& Debuts New Characters)

Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War might be ending Tite Kubo’s long running Bleach story with its fourth and final season later this month, but it’s now been revealed that Bleach‘s story will be continuing after this final arc with new characters taking center stage of a surprising new project. Bleach fans have a lot to be excited for this Summer as the anime prepares to reach the grand finale that fans of Tite Kubo’s manga had been waiting to see for ten long years at this point. But it’s going to be far from the end of the story.

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Bleach had plenty to showcase for the franchise as it took the stage during the Anime Expo 2026 weekend, and that included a new look at the Bleach Mirrors High mobile game release. This new title revealed the first look at what to expect from the next phase of the story, and it will be picking up right after the events of the Thousand-Year Blood War arc. It’s also going to introduce two new characters designed by Tite Kubo himself, and you can check them out below.

Bleach Announces New Story Set After Thousand-Year Blood War

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Bleach Mirrors High has yet to confirm a wide release date for when it fully launches, but the concept for its story is immediately interesting right off the back. Because while Kubo technically ended the Thousand-Year Blood War arc with an epilogue set years after the fact (and even returned for a one-shot that picked up the story with the start of a whole new arc), there was a great deal of time left unexplored in the story. We never really got to see the immediate fallout of Yhwach’s defeat and what it meant for the three worlds.

Tite Kubo revealed what he contributed to Bleach Mirrors High and explained that he had been involved with the project from the jump. He ended up working on the scenario for the story as well, which he teases is “partially related” to the main canon. But Kubo also designed two new characters who will be the main focus, Shirin Migishima and Shirane Sanari. You can check out a closer look at their designs from Kubo’s original sketches, and we’ll have to see how they factor into the wider lore.

When Does Bleach’s Final Season Premiere?

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Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 4 – The Calamity will be making its debut on July 25th as part of the Summer 2026 anime schedule, and it will be streaming exclusively with Hulu in the United States and Disney+ in international territories. That means it won’t be too much longer until we get to see how the anime will be adapting the final arc of the original Bleach series, and then they’ll be able to enjoy this next step of the story through the game release.

There are years unaccounted for in Bleach’s final arc, and this could be the way to bridge that ultimate gap. But when it comes to a true continuation of the series, there are early rumors that tease that Tite Kubo is coming back for an official sequel expanding on the Hell Arc that began with the one-shot released a few years ago. With how interested he’s been in the ongoing anime and inventing new characters even for this mobile game, it definitely seems like Kubo’s really thrown back into Bleach‘s world and could be willing to be back for more.

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