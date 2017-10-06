‘Dragon Ball’ Reveals What Happens Once Goku Debuts His New Form

Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super‘s 111th episode lie below:

If there’s one thing Dragon Ball fans cannot wait for, it is the reveal of Goku’s new form. The series has been hyping the power-up for months now, and the transformation will come to pass this weekend during a one-hour special. Still, fans have to consider what may happen after Goku debuts his new power, and some new synopses promise the fallout won’t be good.

Over on Twitter, a set of episode synopses for Dragon Ball Super dropped thanks to Weekly Shonen Jump. Descriptions were released for episode 111-114, and the new writeups confirm Goku won’t take to his new power easily.

According to the synopses translations, Goku will come out of his battle with Jiren as the definitive loser. The Pride Trooper is said to “seriously wound” Goku, but the Saiyan will not be out for the count just yet. The power-up will give Goku a needed boost and give him a never-before-seen technique.

It’s still unclear if Goku’s teased power-up will be a brand-new form or a straightforward technique. Weekly Shonen Jump has confirmed the power-up name’s is Mastery of Self-Movement. The form appears to be one which Whis has tried to teach Goku for a long while now, and the technique will put the Saiyan on par with Beerus since the God of Destruction has yet to master the technique either.

The new form won’t stick around for long, but Dragon Ball Super will surely revive it later in the Tournament of Power. With Jiren on a warpath, the anime will have Goku replenish his stamina as it gets totally wiped out by Jiren. Caulifla will be forced to come to the Saiyan’s aid, but the Universe 6 warrior will then ask Goku to fight her one-on-one. The battle will see Goku struggle to power into his most basic Super Saiyan form, so fans will get to see the hero fight old school until he can regain his strength.

Dragon Ball Super airs on Crunchyroll Saturdays at 7:15 p.m. CST. Toonami also airs the English dub on Adult Swim Saturdays at 11:30 p.m.