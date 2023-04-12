Dragon Ball Drops Cute Throwback Merch of Goku, Bulma

It's been quite some time since the first Dragon Ball series introduced fans to a young Goku and Bulma crossing one another's paths for the first time. While the pair certainly didn't start as friends, the two anime characters would come to rely on one another when it came to searching for the dragon balls. Presently, Bulma hasn't gained the ability to become a Super Saiyan or use Ultra Instinct, but she remains a part of Dragon Ball Super all the same. Now, new merchandise takes fans back to the original series by Akira Toriyama.

While many anime fans who started the Dragon Ball franchise from the very beginning might have predicted that Bulma and Goku would eventually partner up, the two have taken two drastically different approaches to their lives. Bulma currently heads up Capsule Corporation and has mothered two children with the prince of all Saiyans, Vegeta. Goku on the other hand settled down with fellow warrior Chi-Chi and lives a life that is mostly fit to bursting with training and fighting against ever-increasingly powerful opponents. The pair that began the Dragon Ball series haven't had much alone time, though perhaps one day we'll see the duo head off on an adventure to revisit the stories of the original anime.

Dragon Ball: Goku & Bulma Plushies

The Official Dragon Ball Twitter Account shared a first look of the young Goku and Bulma, sporting the appearances that they had in the OG series. The plushies will be made available in crane machines in Japan, though the shonen franchise didn't reveal if this merch would find its way to North America. Despite the original Dragon Ball debuting in the 1980s, it's clear that the legacy of the first series remains intact.

The future of Dragon Ball's anime adaptation is anyone's guess at this point, as the shonen franchise has yet to confirm that there will be another television series and/or movie in its future. Luckily, Super Dragon Ball Heroes continues to air new episodes and Dragon Ball Super's manga continues to release new chapters on a monthly basis. Considering Dragon Ball's popularity in the states, we might see these plushies hit North America in the future.

What do you think of these new plushies that takes anime fans back to the past? How do you think the original Dragon Ball holds up? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Z-Fighters.