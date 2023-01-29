Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko

Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.

Yes, that is right. Bunny Bulma is making a comeback in 2023 to honor the Year of the Rabbit. An exclusive Funko Pop is being released of the costumed character, and fans can preorder the piece now.

"This Funko Pop! Dragon Ball – Bulma in Bunny Costume is the perfect addition to any Dragon Ball fan's collection. This limited-edition figure features Bulma in her iconic bunny costume, with an adorable and detailed design that brings the beloved character to life," retailer FYE writes in the figure's product description.

"She stands approximately 3.75" tall and comes in a window display box for easy display. With her fun bunny ears and tail, this Funko Pop! figure is sure to be a hit with any fan of the series. Add this unique collectible to your home or office today and show your love for Dragon Ball!"

Currently, the figure is available for pre-order, so you can check out the Funko here. The piece is one most Dragon Ball fans will recognize given the fandom's love of Bunny Bulma. Decades after her anime debut, the star continues to dominate fan art and cosplays. So of course, it was just a matter of time before Funko tackled Bunny Bulma.

