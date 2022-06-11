Dragon Ball Super Proves Bulma's Genius in the Best Possible Way

Dragon Ball Super is starting to dominate theaters around the world with the release of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, and the newest feature film in the franchise is proving Bulma's genius in the best possible way as she has been up to some pretty hilarious schemes in the background! It's been four long years since the end of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and while the manga has been continuing with its own story, this is the first real anime update we have gotten for the characters since. It's especially unique for Bulma, who's once again involved in the movie in a pretty funny way.

Dragon Ball Super: Broly put Bulma at the center of the action as it was revealed that she had been gathering the Dragon Balls in secret, and much like that previous update the same is true for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero. It turns out that she's pretty much been gathering the Dragon Balls to make wishes on them since we have last seen her, and has been gathering them as soon as she uses them. But the funny part comes in why she wants to make wishes on the Dragon Balls in the first place. Warning! Spoilers for Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero below!

(Photo: Toei Animation)

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero takes place sometime after the events of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, and when Piccolo needs help against the Androids he visits Bulma as she has gathered each of the Dragon Balls. It's revealed that she basically opened up a wing of the Capsule Corp foundation to focus on finding the Dragon Balls as soon as they have been used and has been essentially making wishes on them herself this whole time. While this comes in handy for Piccolo and his new level of power, it's also revealed that Bulma is using these wishes to fight her aging.

Much like her wish in the previous movie to make her look five years younger, her wishes this time around are to make her eyelashes fuller and her bottom bigger. She's been gathering the Dragon Balls since we have last seen her to make all these kinds of wishes to improve herself, and it goes to show that Bulma really is the genius she's touted to be. While the fighters are focused on the threats, she has been secretly dominating the hugest mystical power in this world in such a manner that all she has left to do are these little improvements to herself.

It's a pretty funny demonstration of the fact that she's so used to them that they're not even really a big deal, and also an example of why you have to keep an eye on her. But how do you feel about Bulma's wishes in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!