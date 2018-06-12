‘Dragon Ball’ Fans Reveal Their Unpopular Franchise Opinions

With as popular and long running as the Dragon Ball franchise is, it is no stranger to criticism. While the series has gone on to major success worldwide, fans don’t always agree about what the best or worst aspects of the series are.

Twitter user @Smugstick jumped on the chain on “Unpopular Opinion” threads on Twitter by asking fans for their unpopular opinions about the Dragon Ball franchise and the results certainly were mixed.

These noted “unpopular” opinions range from support of Dragon Ball GT despite massive fan backlash, choosing less popular arcs as their favorite such as Majin Buu and Universe Survival, support of less popular characters like Zeshin, support of certain fights over others, support for Piccolo above all else, and support for the English dub over the Japanese original.

Opinions wildly vary between each fan, but at the end of the day it’s still fun to watch the series and talk about these opinions with one another. Because even if Dragon Ball has flaws, it’s still highly entertaining.

What are your unpopular Dragon Ball opinions? Let us know in the comments!

@pxbart

All the things that people complain about in modern Dragon Ball are things that were present in the original run, but people didn’t mind it back then because they were too young to know better, and are too blinded by nostalgia now. — Peter X. Blanco (@pxbart) May 30, 2018

@Homie_beast123

The Buu arc is the best arc — El Caiman (@Homie_beast123) May 30, 2018

@Mk_Hero1

The ToP is far and away the best thing Super has ever produced and is one of the better DB arc, and it’s also by far the most well animated arc of the franchise. — MK (@MK_Hero1) May 30, 2018

@Amarie3161

1. GT is not the worst thing in the world. In fact, I actually kinda like it.

2. Freeza is VERY overrated

3. DBS Anime > DBS Manga

4. Freeza Saga Sucked

5. The Z Dub wasn’t as bad as people make it out to be — Amarie316 (@Amarie3161) May 30, 2018

@DDkatgirl

Does anyone remember Zeshin? I do. Even though he is a filler character, I like him! pic.twitter.com/PDv6WMxWl5 — DDkatgurl (@DDkatgirl) May 30, 2018

@CaiusTSR

DragonBall GT was enjoyable. — Cassius, Trash Assistant (@CaiusTSR) May 30, 2018

@CwapTweeter

DBZ Kai’s version of Gohan turning SSJ2 is actually really good and everyone’s just being mean to the actress for screaming her lungs out — Charlie (@CwapTweeter) May 30, 2018

@StarMech_V

I find the slice-of-life filler of Super way more interesting than any of the main fighting arcs because it’s interetsing and hilarious to see these fighting-crazed people who all they know is fighting trying to deal with something that is not fighting. — Vincent Xerez (@StarMech_V) May 30, 2018

@Outrageous_C

Piccolo is the man and Saiyans are garbage — Outrageous C (@Outrageous_C) May 31, 2018

@RobaFett64