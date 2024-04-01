Dragon Ball Debuts New Form, Ultra Supervillain Vegeta

Sometimes, it feels good to be bad. For the villains of Dragon Ball, they know just how sweet victory tastes, but it rarely last long. Son Goku and his friends don't know how to back down from a fight, after all. The gang has taken down all of its foes and even turned some into friends like Vegeta. And after decades of going it straight, Vegeta is about to enter his villain era once again thanks to a new power up.

The revelation comes courtesy of Dragon Ball itself as a new promo brought Ultra Supervillain Vegeta to life. You can get a peek at the form below, and if you want to test it out yourself, you will need to nab Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2.

(Photo: Shueisha / Bandai Namco)

After all, this new form will go live in the game's upcoming Future Saga DLC. Its first chapter posted trailer recently, and it was there fans got a peek at Vegeta. Not only will this future arc bring Super Saiyan Rose Goku Black to life, but it will focus on Ultra Supervillain Vegeta. The two will sport nearly identical forms, but when it comes to Vegeta, the hero will power up with help from Fu.

Fu is the one who created the Ultra Supervillain form will help from his mother. By embedding a special pink shard in Vegeta, Fu is able to pass this boost to the Saiyan. At this time, we're not sure how the two fighters will use this corrupt power, but you can be sure Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 will put Ultra Supervillain to the test.

As you can imagine, fans are eager to see what Dragon Ball has up its sleeve for this new DLC. Its content will keep the Dragon Ball fandom thriving in the wake of its manga's absence. Not long ago, the Dragon Ball Super manga confirmed it was going on an indefinite hiatus in the wake of Akira Toriyama's death. As for the anime, we know Dragon Ball Daima is on the horizon. The new canon series will debut this fall, and it will follow Goku after a rogue wish turns him into a kid.

What do you think about this latest Vegeta glow up? Let us know what you think in the comments below as well as on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!