This Wedding Album Reveals How One Dragon Ball Fan Added Goku to Their Nuptials

When it comes to Dragon Ball, fans will take the series with them wherever they go. From sports to college and beyond, the franchise has been a motivator for so many. Of course, that does mean Goku has shown up at his share of weddings, and one fan just shared the gorgeous way they tied Dragon Ball into their nuptials.

Taking to Reddit, a user known as spexguy16 shared a photo album documenting their wedding. The fan said the photos were a bit late, but they couldn’t keeping themselves from showing off all the ways they fit Dragon Ball into their vows.

As you can see below, the first photo is simple enough. The albums shows off the wedding cake which is decorated rustically. With flowers sitting around the cake’s layers, fans can spot two toppers which are Goku and Chi-Chi upon further inspection.

The following photo shows off the groom as well as his attendants. The group knew the only way to send off their friend to marriage was with a Ginyu Force celebration. The gang decided to pose like the Sentai-centric baddies, and they pulled off the look in style. Not even Ginyu could critique the pose and that is definitely saying something!

